On Sunday when President Muhammadu Buhari and former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, met in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, none of them betrayed any sort of emotion to give the hint that they had just a few days earlier exchange “love letters” that grabbed the headlines back in Nigeria.

The meeting, at the venue of the African Union Summit, provided Buhari and Obasanjo the opportunity to crack jokes and exchange banters.

Obasanjo had last week written a 13-page letter to Buhari, castigating his government for non-performance and asking him not to think of seeking reelection in 2019.

In response, Buhari, through his Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, told Obasanjo that he must have been too busy to see the achievement of his government.