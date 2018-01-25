Zimbabwe’s new leader Emmerson Mnangagwa has said that his predecessor, former president Robert Mugabe, will be left to live “in peace” with a “very lucrative” package.

Mnangagwa said this while answering a question relating to the immunity status of former first lady Grace Mugabe during an interview in Davos, Switzerland where he was attending the World Economic Forum.

“…No. We have not given anybody any immunity. What I promised to my former president and the founding father of our nation, President Mugabe, is that first we give him a package — a very lucrative package,” Mnangagwa said.

A BBC report said that many in Zimbabwe were hoping that Mugabe and his family, “who became known for their extravagant lifestyles, would be held to account for their actions”.

Mugabe, 93, was thrown out of power in November after a shock military takeover. The nonagenarian had been at the helm of the country for 37 years.

Mnangagwa, who took the oath of office on November 24, also spoke – during the interview – about a looming vote, which he said was likely to be held before July.

He vowed that the elections would be fair and credible.

“Next month I will be able to make a proclamation of elections, so I believe that elections will not be in July, they will be earlier than July,” Mnangagwa said.

“We want to have free, fair, credible elections, free of violence,” he said, adding he would welcome international observers.

‘Zimbabwe is now open for business’

“If you have that criteria, why would you want to deny international observers coming into our country? The EU… I would welcome them,” he said.

Mnangagwa also made it clear that Zimbabwe was now open for business, adding that he would welcome US President Donald Trump to build a golf course in his country, despite Trump reportedly dismissing African nations as “shitholes”.

“If President Trump came here today when I am still around I would… say: ‘Oh, Mr President, Zimbabwe is open for business’,” he said.

“I know Americans like to play golf – come and build golf courses… build hotels, I will give you incentives,” he added. “We are open and we want to catch up with the rest of the region.”

Mnangagwa was replying to a question about reported remarks by Trump earlier this month in which the US president allegedly complained about opening borders to immigrants from “shithole countries”.