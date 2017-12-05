- Advertisement -

Ellen DeGerenes celebrated three women making Winter Olympic history and we can’t help but celebrate with them!

Seun Adigun, Akuoma Omeoga, and Ngozi Onwumere are the first-ever athletes from Africa to qualify for the bobsled team. They will be representing Nigeria.

The daytime show host caught up with the trio to talk about their amazing journey.

Based in Houston Texas, Seun, Akuoma and Ngozi were born to Nigerian parents and are more than proud to be representing their home country.

Talking about the support they have received from the African country Seun, the driver and driving force behind the dream of a Nigerian team, said: “Oh my God! Everybody is going absolutely nuts.”

“The crazy thing about it is that most people don’t really understand what bobsled is…but they don’t care, they just know that the flag is raised high and they’re excited about it,” she added.

The ladies danced into studio and couldn’t contain their excitement upon meeting Ellen. They were also gifted with Ellen flags to hold alongside the Nigerian flag during the opening ceremony.