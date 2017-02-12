Advertisement

Nigerian arrested with ingested cocaine in India

India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recovered 1.3 kilograms of fine quality Colombian cocaine stashed in 90 capsules from the stomach of a Nigerian, Monday Tony Okonkwo, who travelled to Delhi from Lome, Togo.
Advertisement
Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook


Advertisement

LEAVE YOUR COMMENT



YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...



Advertisement


JOIN US ON FACEBOOK



Advertisement

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER





Advertisement
Copyright © 2017 TODAY.ng. All Rights Reserved.