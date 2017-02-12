TRENDING
Nigerian arrested with ingested cocaine in India
In
CRIMEWATCH
VIDEO
3 hours ago
TODAY Staff
India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has recovered 1.3 kilograms of fine quality Colombian cocaine stashed in 90 capsules from the stomach of a Nigerian, Monday Tony Okonkwo, who travelled to Delhi from Lome, Togo.
Video: India arrests Nigerian Okonkwo with ingested cocaine
