President Buhari will sign Peace Corps Bill – Commandant
NNPC, CBN, others generating revenues for themselves instead of FG – Adeosun
Why Nigeria is underdeveloped – Dogara
Nigeria Customs rules out reduction of duty on imported vehicles
Woman dies in Lagos road crash while returning to US
Buhari begins 10-day working vacation, hands over to Osinbajo
Donald Trump surrenders his Android phone
Jammeh will dance naked
Trump pledges to unify US on inauguration eve
Ivanka Trump asks US to give her dad a chance
Saturday, 21st January 2017
Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh officially stands down
In
VIDEO
19 mins ago
TODAY Staff
0 comments
Ex-Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, has officially stepped down in a statement broadcasted on State TV at 1:00 am Gambian time. (01/21/2017).
Adama Barrow
Ecowas
Gambia
West Africa
Yahya Jammeh
