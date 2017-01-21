Gambia’s Yahya Jammeh officially stands down

Ex-Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, has officially stepped down in a statement broadcasted on State TV at 1:00 am Gambian time. (01/21/2017).

Advertisement Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook



AD: Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect [Click here to Read]