TRENDING
Biafra: Nigeria is our home, we have no other country – Kalu tells agitators
Butcher allegedly kills colleague over cow leg in Asaba
UN to vote on backing ECOWAS action in The Gambia
Nigerian electro-funk pioneer William Onyeabor dies
US ex-President George H.W. Bush in intensive care unit with pneumonia
Real Madrid slumps to another defeat against Celta Vigo
'Three-parent' baby born in Ukraine using new technique
Gambia: Military intervention looms as Jammeh clings to power
Police arrest ring leaders in Turkish school kidnap, robberies in Lagos, Ogun
Witness admits receiving N313m from Justice Ngwuta to build houses for him
2017-01-19T10:02:01+0100
2017-01-19T08:01:25+0100
2017-01-19T16:22:45+0100
2017-01-19T09:02:42+0100
2017-01-19T10:09:02+0100
2017-01-19T09:10:29+0100
2017-01-19T08:04:07+0100
2017-01-19T07:17:34+0100
2017-01-19T07:48:55+0100
2017-01-19T07:53:54+0100
Friday, 20th January 2017
HOME
NEWS
HEADLINES
METRO
NIGERIA
AFRICA
WORLD
POLITICS
BUSINESS
ECONOMY
FINANCE
MARKETS
MONEY
INDUSTRY
SPORT
ATHLETICS
BOXING
FOOTBALL
TENNIS
OTHER SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
INTERNET
MOBILE
SCIENCE
SECURITY
SOCIAL
CULTURE
ART
FILM
MUSIC
OFFBEAT
PEOPLE
OPINION
MULTIMEDIA
PHOTO
VIDEO
Advertisement
New Gambian leader Barrow takes oath of office
In
VIDEO
6 hours ago
TODAY Staff
0 comments
Gambia’s new president Adama Barrow took the oath of office in the country’s embassy in Senegal on Thursday.
Advertisement
Get more stories like this on
Twitter
&
Facebook
AD:
Discover 2 hot ways to kill premature ejaculation, last up 25 minutes in bed, and enlarge your manhood size without side effect
[Click here to Read]
Share:
Adama Barrow
Dakar
Gambia
Gambian embassy
Yahya Jammeh
Advertisement
LEAVE YOUR COMMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE...
Ibrahimovic 'invaluable' for Manchester United youngsters – Rashford
Opposition plotting to pit me against Buhari – Obi
Chibok girls: Group urges BBOG to support FG’s efforts
NNPC vows to find lasting peace in Niger Delta
Naira scarcity: CBN fails to print small denominations in 1 year
Abia Assembly elects Kennedy Njoku as new Speaker
Christmas: Pray for national rebirth, economic recovery – Ugwuanyi
NYSC releases call up letter for 2016 Batch B stream 2
Environmental police in China to clampdown on pollution choking Beijing
LATEST HEADLINES
Nigeria explains deployment of troops to The Gambia
5 hours ago
Mass sack looms in Nigerian hotels – Association
6 hours ago
May vows ‘open’ Britain as banks shift jobs from London
6 hours ago
MMM participants lose patience, attack each other, guiders
6 hours ago
Police rescue kidnapped girl sold for N350,000 in Abia
6 hours ago
Napoli can beat Real Madrid in Champions League – Maradona
6 hours ago
End ban on women driving – UN expert tells Saudi
6 hours ago
Advertisement
JOIN US ON FACEBOOK
Advertisement
FOLLOW US ON TWITTER
Tweets by @todayng
Advertisement
Copyright © 2017
TODAY.ng
. All Rights Reserved.
About
Advertise
Contact
Terms of Use