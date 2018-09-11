President Muhammadu Buhari has received the nomination form bought for him by the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network.

Buhari received the N45 million form at the presidential villa in Abuja, on Tuesday.

While presenting the form to the president, Sanusi Musa, coordinator of the group, thanked him for accepting it.

He also commended Buhari and assured him of the group’s support for his reelection.

See video of the event tweeted by via @MBuhari, official Twitter handle of the president.

Just now at the State House I was presented with the APC Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, by the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN). A mixture of familiar faces, as well as new ones,united by a common vision of a secure & prosperous Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/OH0RaQZl1l — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) September 11, 2018