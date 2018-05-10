Mr. Femi Falana, Lawyer and a human rights activist, has again reiterated the limitations of the powers of the senate using the non-compliance of the Inspector general of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to honor senates summon as a case study.

Speaking at Sunrise Programme in Channels television on Thursday, Falana said that the senate was wrong to summon and pronounce Idris a threat to democracy, noting that they should have summoned the minister of interior and the attorney general of the federation to brief them on the incessant killings in the country and maltreatment of one of their colleagues, Senator Dino Melaye, by the Nigeria Police.

Recall that senate had yesterday declared Idris unfit to hold any public position and equally pronounced him a threat to Nigeria’s democracy. A statement spurned by the Nigeria Police and some lawyers, like Falana who interpreted section 67 sub section 2 in favor of Idris.

Clarifying that section which revealed limits of the senate in inviting individuals, Falana said that even President Muhammadu Buhari and governors cannot be summoned by the senate.