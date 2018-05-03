Former @NGSuperEagles head coach Lars Lagerback sends a goodwill message to the team and the team administrator Dayo Enebi, @DM20Enebi, all the way from Sweden.



Former Super Eagles technical adviser Lars Lagerback has sent a goodwill message to the Nigerian national team ahead of the World Cup.

Lagerback managed the Super Eagles to the 2010 FIFA World Cup where the team crashed out in the first round.

The Swede said he will watch the Super Eagles’ games from his base in Sweden.

He said this in a short video clip posted on Twitter by Toyin Ibitoye, a journalist and Super Eagles media officer.

“I just want to wish you all the best at the World Cup coming up in Russia,” Lagerback said.

“I have so good memories during my time with the Nigerian team and the fans.

“So I hope you can prepare well and I really look forward to seeing you play in Russia even if I will probably be in Sweden watching the games on TV.”

The former Iceland manager also implored the team administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor, to keep up his good work.

He said: “I also want to send a good luck message to my colleague and the team secretary, Dayo, I know you will make it, keep going.”