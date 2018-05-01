As the World celebrate the Workers Day, civil servants in the Federal Capital Territory appealed to the Federal Government to effect an increase in the national minimum wage.

Minimum wage is the least amount of remuneration that an employer is required to pay wage earners for the work performed during a given period of time, which cannot be reduced.

The main purpose of minimum wage is to protect workers against unduly low pay and the current minimum wage in Nigeria is #18,000 per month since 2011.

The workers who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) decried the harsh economy in the country for the need of the raise.