Nigeria’s 11 years old, Naomi Oloyede, addressed the UN Office on Drugs and Crime international conference in Vienna, where she called for a better life for children all over the world.

In a video shared via the verified Twitter handle of the UN agency, Oloyede addressed the High-Level #Education4Justice Conference during the UNODC.

Oloyede said, “In the world, we live in, corruption and organised crime have been the order of the day. Hardly days pass by without us hearing breaking news on corruption. What to do to fight corruption? As a child, I will resist the temptation of peer pressure. I will learn how to say no to wrongdoings. I will quickly exclude myself from groups planning or committing in my society and I will report to the authorities.

“We should have good government. Government that will not engage in corrupt practices. Government that will provide us with enabling environment. As children, we want to grow up in a place where there is peace, where there is power, and where the rule of law is respected. The future of children and the youths is in the hands of our policymakers. So, I want to plead with you to join hands together to make our world a better, safe and inclusive place.”

Oloyede’s speech was greeted with a standing ovation from the audience.