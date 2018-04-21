President @MBuhari returns to Abuja, after participating in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM) and meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May. pic.twitter.com/xDOYaBQ6ke — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 21, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned to Nigeria after his over a week official trip to United Kingdom.

Buhari was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by top government officials including his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

While in the UK, the President participated in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings.

During his visit, Buhari also met with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May.

He also met with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Rev. Justin Welby.

Buhari also met with a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The President also on Sunday met with members of the Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation led by Mr. Charles Sylvester.

He also met with Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr. Ben van Beurden.

Ahead of his UK trip, the Presidency had issued a statement, stating that, “President Muhammadu Buhari will leave Abuja on Monday April 9, 2018 for an official visit to Britain where he is due to hold discussions on Nigeria – British relations with Prime Minister, Mrs. Theresa May, prior to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings scheduled for 18th to 20th April, 2018.

“The President will also meet the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Dutch Plc, Mr. Ben van Beurden in connection with Shell and other partners’ plan to invest $15b in Nigeria’s oil industry.

“These investment ventures will lay the foundation for the next 20 years production and domestic gas supply, bringing with it all the attendant benefits both to the economy and the wider society.

“President Buhari is due to renew discussions with the Archbishop of Canterbury, The Most Rev. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, a good friend of the President on inter-religious harmony in Nigeria and World-wide.

“Further meetings have also been scheduled for the President to see some prominent British and Nigerians residing in Britain.”