President Muhammadu Buhari has said a lot of Nigerian youths just want to sit down and do nothing, banking on the notion that Nigeria is an oil-rich nation.

He said this while speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday.

Buhari stated that many Nigerian youths have not been to school but they want education, health and housing free.

“More than 60 percent of the population is below 30, a lot of them haven’t been to school and they are claiming that Nigeria is an oil producing country, therefore, they should sit and do nothing, and get housing, healthcare, education free,” the President said.