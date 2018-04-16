Members of the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG) have vowed to continue observing their daily sit-out at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

On Friday, Sadiq Bello, commissioner of police in the federal capital territory (FCT), announced that protests and rallies had been banned at the Unity Fountain.

Some officers of the Abuja command of the Nigeria police force were deployed to sent protesters away.

The security personnel reportedly attacked some people and fired teargas to disperse the crowd which converged on the garden.

But members of the BBOG resisted the police officers and vowed to continue with their protest.

A leader of the advocacy group said the movement will outlive the government of President Muhammadu Buhari just as it did ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

The group has been demanding the unconditional release of the abducted Chibok schoogirls.