Tyson Fury, the Manchester born former heavyweight champion was far from impressed with the 12 rounds of fighting by Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker on Saturday night.

According to Fury’s Instagram posts, Anthony Joshua is a bum and said he’s not even good enough to be his sparring partner.

According to Fury, America’s Deontay Wilder, who may next be Joshua’s next opponent would knock Joshua out.

Fury released eight Instagram story videos throughout the fight in Cardiff and after Joshua’s points win over Parker on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old said: “They’re (Joshua and Parker) a pair of wooden tops, a pair of bums.

“No panache, no flair, no show – waste of money. Charging £20 a pop for this, what a joke”.

Fury added: “AJ is no superstar – I am the man. I could beat AJ in my comeback.

“He’s not good enough to be my sparring partner.”

Anthony Joshua is now the WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion of the world.

Tyson Luke Fury was holder of the four titles in 2015 when he beat long-reigning world champion Wladimir Klitschko.

The 29 year-old Fury was subsequently stripped of the IBF title later that year for being unable to grant a fight against his mandatory challenger, Vyacheslav Glazkov, due to agreeing to a rematch with Klitschko.

In 2016, Fury vacated the WBA, WBO, IBO, and lineal titles following a medical investigation, drug issues, and two cancellations of the Klitschko rematch.

In 2018, following more than two years of inactivity, The Ring magazine stripped him of his last remaining title.