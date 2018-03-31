Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his LA Galaxy debut with a match-winning cameo as his side came from 3-0 down to beat new boys Los Angeles FC.

The 36-year-old, stealing the show once more, came on with 20 minutes left and scored a remarkable equaliser from 35 yards before heading in a stoppage-time winner.

Galaxy were 3-0 down just after half-time.

But, after he was involved in the build-up for Chris Pontius’ header, Zlatan struck.

There appeared no danger as an LA FC goal-kick was nodded back upfield but the former Manchester United forward crashed an unstoppable shot on the bounce over the head of goalkeeper Tyler Miller.

And he won it in stoppage time, nodding in at the near post from what might have been an offside position.

Ibrahimovic was booked for taking his shirt off after his first goal, but even by his own high standards it was a sensational goal.

He has scored on debuts for Galaxy, Manchester United, Paris St-Germain, Malmo, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela had put the MLS new boys in control with two excellent goals in the first half, including a deft chip in off the underside of the crossbar.

An unfortunate own goal from Daniel Steres put Bob Bradley’s side 3-0 up, before a defensive error allowed Sebastian Lletget to pull one back.

Then – as so often in his career – it was time for Ibrahimovic to hog the headlines.

You couldn't write a better script. ZLATAN. STOPPAGE TIME. 4-3. #LAvLAFC https://t.co/9ya60MdXk6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 31, 2018