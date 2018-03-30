Senator Mantu tells me very frankly that he helped rig elections @CTVHardcopy He says he's now a 'born again' politician. Watch tonite at 8.30pm pic.twitter.com/xkbc4iQFNx — Esther Ogun-Yusuf (@MaupeO) March 30, 2018

A former deputy senate president, Ibrahim Mantu, has confessed that he helped his party — the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) — rig elections in the past.

Mantu said this when he was being interviewed by Maupe Ogun-Yusuf of Channels Television.

He said he helped the party rig the elections by bribing officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security agents.

The presenter had asked him to confirm his earlier comments hinting that he helped rig elections, to which he replied: “Let me tell you one thing, yes I did. I am now confessing the truth.”

“What do I need? I don’t have to go and change election… but you know, when you provide money; you give money to INEC boys to help you, if they see any chance, that they should favour you. You (also) provide money to the security.

Mantu’s confession comes some months after he said he “is now a born again”.

He served as deputy senate president between 1999 and 2007.