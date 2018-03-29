President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Lagos to begin a two-day official visit to the mega commercial city of Nigeria.

Buhari was received at the Murtala Mohammed Airport by the Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode and information minister Lai Mohammed.

While the airport ceremonies were going one, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was at the ground breaking ceremony of Lekki Deep Seaport representing President Buhari.

The $1.5b Lekki Deep Seaport is one of the many heavy industrial projects that have taken off in Lagos recently.

While in Lagos, the president will commission some projects and attend a Colloquium to mark Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s 66th birthday.

Buhari would also commission the Ikeja Bus station.

The state has declared Thursday as a work free day to enable residents welcome the visiting President.

