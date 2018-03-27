Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan, has urged Christian husbands to be more romantic in relating with their wives.

According to him, Christian marriages experience problems because Christian men are unromantic and boring.

He made this charge to his congregation on Sunday in his church in Ghana.

He said: “Some of the problems in the church with Christian women and their husbands is the fact that a lot of Christian men are not romantic. A lot of Christian men are very boring.

“One way, all the time, same place, all the time. Always in the bedroom, always you turn the light off.

“Your wife cooks every day. You don’t take her for lunch, you don’t take her to dinner, you are always doing Bible studies and prayer meetings.”

“Marriage is not prayer meeting, Marriage is not bible studies, Marriage is not spirituality”

He however urged Christian brothers to wake up.