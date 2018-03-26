President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja presided over the meeting of the National Food Security Council prior to its inauguration by him later in the day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which began at about 12.00 noon in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa is attended by all members of the Council.

Those, who are attending the meeting include the governors of Kebbi, Taraba, Plateau, Lagos, Ebonyi and Delta states.