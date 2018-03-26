Really excited to announce that @WTroostEkong has joined the team! Check out his welcome video (and some World Cup talk) below. 🇳🇬 #CommonGoal #Jointheteam pic.twitter.com/GxvvFeeH5E — Common Goal (@CommonGoalOrg) March 26, 2018

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong, has pledged 1% of his salary to support Common Goal – a movement powered by players and managers donating one percent of their salary to high impact football for good organisations around the world.

The Nigerian international becomes the 43rd member of Common Goal and they are racing towards the 100 player mark in 2018.

According to a media statement, Ekong’s commitment to Common Goal comes just as the movement prepares to donate €400,000, a fraction of the funds generated from players pledges, to tackle some social issues like HIV/AIDS, gender inequality and youth unemployment.

“Winning the bronze medal for Nigeria at the 2016 Olympics and qualifying for the World Cup were both massive moments for me,” Troost-Ekong, the Rio Olympics Bronze Medal was quoted in the statement.

“However I’m hoping to outdo both of those this summer at the World Cup.”

“I’m aware that I’m a role model for children and football fans, and having travelled the world I’ve seen the impact that we have on people’s lives. It’s our responsibility, as players, to use that in a positive way.”

Common Goal founder, Jurgen Griesbeck, also added: “We are delighted that William is joining Common Goal. Not just because he is a fantastic player, but because he is a fantastic person,” Griesbeck, said.

“William and all of our players recognise the importance of aligning with a shared vision and using their status as footballers, to make the world a better place.”