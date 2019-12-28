Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige has said that he initially disregarded news of the demise of Imo North Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu. The visibly saddened minster said he thought it was Fake News when he first received news of the Senator’s death.
Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019
The Weights and Measures Department under the Federal Ministry of Trade and investment sealed eight fuel stations in Enugu State for inaccurate pump metering and under-dispensing of petroleum products.
As reactions continue to trail the release of Omoyele Sowore and Col. Sambo Dasuki (Rtd), the International Human Rights Commission has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to embrace a new model of conflict resolution rather than arresting and detaining political opponents.
Newly admitted students of the First Technical University, Ibadan, have been advised to make good use of the opportunities available to them and to equally make good use of the skills to be acquired as students of the University.