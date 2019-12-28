Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Chairman of the Reception and former Governor of Yobe State, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam (left); Executive Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, during the grand reception hosted by the Governor for the Senate President and the Minister of State for Works and Housing at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Damaturu on Saturday, December 28, 2019

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories