In support of her acclaimed fourth studio album “Woman of Steel”, Yemi Alade has embarked on a world tour and her first stop was Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Afro-pop powerhouse who just won “Best Performer” at the 2019 edition of the Headies Awards hit Ghion Hotel – Addis Ababa, to thrill over 10,000 fans who attended the high-profile concert.

Armed with her raved Ova Sabi band and dancers, Alade made fans dance, cry and move performing revamped versions of songs and classic housed in her rich discography.

Check out more pictures below.