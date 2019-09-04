Home News Nigeria Xenophobia: Shoprite Ikeja partially closed — in picturesNewsNigeriaMultimediaPhoto Xenophobia: Shoprite Ikeja partially closed — in pictures ByTODAY -September 4, 2019 <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a> Get more stories like this on Twitter AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here] Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR Nigeria Official: President Buhari directs FEC to review Steve Oronsaye report on streamlining government agencies Nigeria Xenophobia: Minister confirms Nigeria’s boycott of WEF in South Africa Nigeria Xenophobia: Nigeria must sue South Africa – Femi Falana Nigeria Xenophobia: One shot as protesters storm Abuja Shoprite Nigeria Xenophobia: African politicians responsible for youths’ miserable situation – Oby Ezekwesili Basketball FIBA World Cup: Angola seal first win in thriller against Philippines — in pictures Nigeria Minister: Redline drawn against South Africa Nigeria NCF embarks on public awareness to save vultures from extinction Nigeria Jos university management confirms accreditation of five courses More Stories <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a322e25b&cb=787667145' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=565603679&n=a322e25b' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a322e25b&cb=787667145' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=565603679&n=a322e25b' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=adf81f91&cb=407683472' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=6&cb=545537797&n=adf81f91' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a322e25b&cb=787667145' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=565603679&n=a322e25b' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a322e25b&cb=787667145' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=565603679&n=a322e25b' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a322e25b&cb=787667145' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=565603679&n=a322e25b' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=adf81f91&cb=407683472' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=6&cb=545537797&n=adf81f91' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a322e25b&cb=787667145' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=565603679&n=a322e25b' border='0' alt=''/></a> Recent Stories Police arraign two domestic workers for stealing employer’s N50 million jewellery The police on Wednesday arraigned two domestic helps workers in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly stealing jewellery worth N50 million. Xenophobia: Shoprite Ikeja partially closed — in pictures

Official: President Buhari directs FEC to review Steve Oronsaye report on streamlining government agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Federal Executive Council to deliberate on the Steve Oronsaye report on reform of government agencies to guide its public service reform.

India firework factory blast kills at least 18

At least 18 people have been killed and up to 16 injured after a massive explosion at a firecracker factory in northern India, as rescuers battle the flames in the search for survivors.

Xenophobia: Minister confirms Nigeria's boycott of WEF in South Africa

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Wednesday confirmed Nigeria's boycott of the World Economic Forum scheduled for South Africa. Madagascar's 'angel makers' flourish in ban on abortion

Volatiana keeps her secret behind a flimsy wooden gate, tucked along a red brick wall at the back of her vegetable garden in Madagascar's Antananarivo.

Olanrewaju Kayode sets season target with new Turkish club Gazisehir Gaziantep

Gazisehir Gaziantep striker Olanrewaju Kayode has stated that finishing among the top six in the Super Lig this season will be his target after bagging a brace against Gencerbirligi.

Yobe government to rehabilitate public infrastructure destroyed by insurgency

The Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni says his administration will reconstruct public infrastructures destroyed by the insurgency to facilitate resettlement and rehabilitation of the affected communities. Expert task federal government on creative innovation in transport sector

The Founder, National Association of Approved freight Forwarders, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam, has called on the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi, to explore creative, innovative and digital thinking in shaping transportation policies and actions.

Aruna Quadri rises to 19 in latest ITTF ranking

Following his triumph at the 2019 Nigeria Open coupled with his semifinal finish at the 2019 Bulgaria Open, Aruna Quadri has risen to 19th place in the September ITTF ranking released at the weekend.