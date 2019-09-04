MTN office in Bodija, Ibadan vandalised — in pictures and videos 1

MTN office in Bodija, Ibadan vandalised — in pictures and videos 2

MTN office in Bodija, Ibadan vandalised — in pictures and videos 3

MTN office in Bodija, Ibadan vandalised — in pictures and videos 5

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories