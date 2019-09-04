Youths protesting the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa on Wednesday made a bonfire on the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Road, Lugbe, Abuja, a few metres from a South African franchise, Shoprite Mall.
Billowing smoke from the bonfire paralysed vehicular traffic on the Expressway as security agents mounted guard over the shopping mall which failed to open for fear of being attacked.
