Former Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku has announced Victor Moses’s arrival at Inter Milan mistakenly after he posted a picture of the team having dinner on Wednesday.

Moses will be officially announced as an Inter Milan player on Thursday morning, January 22, according to a report from Sky Sport Italia.





The ex-Super Eagles star has already underwent – and passed – his Inter medical and has also signed an initial six month loan deal on Tuesday evening, January 21, with a €12 million option to buy the 2013 AFCON star from Premier League side Chelsea in the summer.

The experienced Nigerian international, who is a two-time Europa League and Premier League winner at Stamford Bridge, will be officially announced as a Nerazzurri player on Wednesday morning once all the relevant documentation has went through.

Moses will become Inter’s second addition of the January transfer window and will be joining Ashley Young in joining Inter.