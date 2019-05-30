<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has congratulated Chelsea for lifting their second Europa League title at the expense of his team on Wednesday in the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

The game was Arsenal’s big chance to earn a place in next season’s Champions League, but they let it slip through their fingers without much of a fight with Chelsea running out deserved 4-1 winners in the final with Emery a three-time winner of the competition.

A double from Eden Hazard and goals from Oliver Giroud and Pedro Rodriguez secured Chelsea’s second Europa League title – their only title in the 2018/19 season to go with their third-place finish.

While for Arsenal it was the fifth time that the Gunners finished runners-up in the past 40 years.

“First is congratulations to Chelsea. In the first half we played with good opportunities to take a good result. We got to the box with good options and chances to score but the first goal changed the game,” Emery told BT Sport.

In the Europa League, Chelsea played 15 matches and won 12 games, and drawing three and Emery admits they deserve to win

“We tried to stay in the match but their second goal made it difficult for us. It was going better for them and when we wanted to do something, we couldn’t find what we needed to score. They deserved to

win.”

Chelsea’s Europa League triumph confirms Lyon qualifies for the Champions League but costs Sparta Prague a place in the Europa League next season.