Olympic Eagles have departed Abuja on Thursday for next month’s U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The defending Champions Nigeria beat Libya and Sudan to qualify for the third edition to be hosted in the city of Cairo International Stadium and Al Salam Stadium from November 8-22, where they will face South Africa, Zambia and Cote d’Ivoire In Group B of the tournament.

Coach Imama Amapakabo led the team with seven overseas-based players from Valentine Uzornwafor (Almería), Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford), Muyiwa Olabiran (Tambov), Samuel Atvati (Esperance), Sincere Seth (Boluspor), Kelechi Nwakali (Huesca) and Orji Okwonkwo (Montreal Impact).

However, the NPFL stars are not left out of the trip to northern Africa nation include goalkeeper Abubakar Adamu, defenders Ebube Duru, Olisa Ndah and Stephen Manyo, midfielder Fatai Gbadamosi as well as striker Sunusi Ibrahim.

The U-23 team has been training in Abuja since last week played a goalless draw against Niger Tornadoes yesterday at the FIFA Goal Project, Abuja with some foreign pros expected to link up with their teammates in Egypt for the final phase of preparations.

The top three teams of this Africa Cup of Nations will represent Africa at the 2020 Olympic Games billed for Tokyo.