Security operatives have taken over the National Assembly in preparation for the presentation of the 2020 appropriation bill by President Muhammadu Buhari to a joint seating of the legislature.

As early as 6.00am, security operatives took over all entrance to the National Assembly, turning back all those without a pass.

Workers in and around the National Assembly as well as Journalists without the tag were turned back at the first gate to the Assembly.