Super Eagles have landed in Abuja after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Lesotho at the Setsoto Stadium Sunday.

Gernot Rohr men started the qualification campaign for the tournament in Cameroon with a back-to-back win after 2-1 victory over Benin Republic 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium last Wednesday before secured another comeback win in Maseru with goals from Everton’s Alex Iwobi, Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze and a brace from Lille striker Victor Osimhen.

Super Eagles are in the top of Group L with six points followed by Benin Republic (3 points) who in second place ahead of Lesotho (1 point) and Sierra Leone (1 point) are bottom of the standing.

Super Eagles players will head back to their respective bases with the qualification campaign resume next year as Nigeria take on Sierra Leone in a back to back clash.