The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has urged Igbos living in Japan and Asia countries to disregard any order emanating from IPoB to disgrace or arrest President Muhammadu Buhari as he participates on Sunday in the Seventh Tokyo international conference on African development, holding in the City of Yokohama from August 28-30th 2019 in Japan,
The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged State Houses of Assembly to save the Local Government Area system in Nigeria from imminent collapse through its instrument of lawmaking.