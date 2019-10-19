<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Students of some public secondary schools in Lagos State have been protesting against mass failure following their promotional examination from SSSII to SSSIII.

The state Ministry of Education determined to reduce the promotion of ‘incompetent’ pupils from SSS II to SSS III implemented a new policy.

The policy recommends that for a pupil in SSS II to be promoted to SSS III and the state to pay the West African Examination Council fees, the pupil must pass the third term examination.

Besides passing English and Mathematics, the scripts were also taken to different schools for grading. This is contrary to the previous method where a cumulative of first, second and third term results guaranteed promotion.

It was gathered that the new method resulted into mass failure in some of the secondary schools with schools in Education District III being the worst hit.

It was learnt that some of the schools were vandalised and teachers, including principals, threatened by some of the pupils.

The aluminum window in the office of the Vice Principal, Army High School, was destroyed and properties damaged at Odo Obara High School, Epe.

The protest, which started on Wednesday, increased in the Education District IIII on Thursday and Friday.