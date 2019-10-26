<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Onikan Health Centre in Obalende area of Lagos State received an unusual visitor on Thursday.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at some minutes past 10am, knocked at the gate of the state-owned medical facility in a surprise visit, taking its workers unawares.

The Governor was at the facility for an on-the-spot assessment of the operations of the health centre.

Received by the hospital’s Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr. Oreose Imosemi, Sanwo-Olu was conducted round the wards to assess the state of facilities.

The Governor also engaged patients at random to ascertain the quality of care they received and footed medical bills of some patients who could not afford the cost of care.

In a brief meeting with all the employees after the inspection, Sanwo-Olu expressed satisfaction with his observation, but encouraged them to address some observed lapses.

He used the occasion to share details of his administration’s healthcare roadmap with the hospital’s employees, pleading for more commitment among the health workers in order to realise the objectives of programmes.

The governor left the hospital for another unscheduled stopover at St. Peter’s Anglican Nursery and Primary School in Ikeja, where he spent ample time to educate the pupils on the importance of hygiene and clean environment.

While engaging Primary 5 class pupils, Sanwo-Olu advised them not to litter their school premises and surroundings with refuse, urging them to make use of the provided waste bins.

He said: “When you get back home today, tell your parents I was in your school today to say hello to you.

“Tell them that I care for your future and I will provide all that is required for you to get quality education and become leaders as you grow up.

“I also need you to remind your parents that the Government does not want them to dump refuse indiscriminately.

“We want to make sure that you all grow up in a safe and clean environment.

“You will grow to become adults one day, but we don’t want to bequeath polluted environment to you.

“On our part, we will provide the necessary materials for your wellbeing, but you need to face your studies so that you can make me and your parents proud.”

The Governor thereafter inspected classrooms and teaching facilities in the school, pledging that some of the noticed challenges would be addressed.