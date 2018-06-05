The Singapore Mint on Tuesday unveiled three types of commemorative coins ahead of the June 12 meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and the top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Kim Jong Un.

Unveiling the three commemorative gold, silver and base-metal pieces, the company said it is excited to document the history through minted coins and medallions.

The medallions will commemorate the meeting as a “momentous step to world peace” and mark Singapore as “an economic and security gateway between the East and the West,” according to a statement published on the company’s website.

One side of the coin features a handshake between the two leaders with the respective flags of both countries as the background, while the reverse side shows a dove with the slogan “World Peace” emblazoned above it.

Only a few thousand pieces of Singapore’s commemorative coins have been made and were open for pre-order from the mint on Tuesday.

Trump and Kim are scheduled to meet at 9:00 a.m. Singapore time on June 12, the White House said on Monday.