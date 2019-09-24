<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, said on Tuesday that all standing committees of the upper chamber will be inaugurated on Wednesday.

Lawan, who made this known at the resumption of the plenary session of the Senate, explained that the decision to inaugurate the committees was taken by the senators during a closed-door session which lasted for an hour.

He said: “The Senate in a closed session deliberated on issues bothering on the Senate and National Assembly in general. The Senate also resolved to inaugurate its committees on Wednesday in plenary.”

The Senate President, prior to the adoption of the votes and proceedings of July 30, 2019, disclosed that the presentation of the 2020 Budget proposal and the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) is being awaited by the upper chamber.

The Senate will on Wednesday debate the recent partial closure of land borders by the Federal Government.

Coming under a point of order, Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi Central), during the plenary, drew the attention of his colleagues to the positive impact of the recent policy especially on smuggling.

He therefore, urged the upper chamber that the matter be extensively debated during its next sitting.

The lawmaker’s request was unanimously supported by Senators following a voice vote put forward by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.