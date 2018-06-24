Nine passengers made up five females and four males who were kidnapped by armed men at Igwuirita in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State were rescued by a combined team of policemen, soldiers and other security agencies in the early hours of Sunday.

The passengers were ambushed at Igwuirita on their way to Port Harcourt from Owerri and later taken to a hideout by their abductors.

Luck however ran out of the kidnappers when security men, acting on a tip off, swooped on them in their hideout and rescued the nine passengers unhurt.

The Rivers state Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki Ahmed, who announced the rescue of the passengers commended his operatives and sister security agencies for the successful operation.

Commenting on the incident, the newly elected Chairman Ikwerre Local Governnment Area, Hon Samuel Osoruchi Nwanosike, in a statement on Sunday afternoon decleared that Ikwerre Local Government Area has zero tolerance for kidnapping.

The Chairman was on hand to receive the victims in the early hours of this morning.

Nwanosike vowed that Ikwerre LGA will no longer be a safe haven for kidnappers and other criminals.