President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday held talks with King Salman in Riyadh, on the sidelines of the second day of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference, during which both leaders committed to deeper partnership for the development of both countries.

President Buhari and the Saudi Monarch reviewed aspects of cooperation between both countries and agreed to advance cooperation in the areas of oil and gas, given the similarities of both countries as big producers of the commodity.

In this regard, King Salman assured President Buhari of the willingness of Saudi Arabia to invest in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, thereby strengthening the strategic partnership between the Saudi Energy company, Aramco, and the NNPC.

Both leaders also discussed the current regional and global security situation, and President Buhari expressed his desire for a quick and peaceful resolution on contentious issues in the region.

Noting the cordial relations Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, the two leaders committed to vigorously enhance and develop relations in several areas – from trade, people-to-people partnership, technology, education and agriculture, for the mutual prosperity of citizens of both countries.