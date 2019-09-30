Convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has arrived the Federal High Court in Abuja for his arraignment on charges of treasonable felony and other sundry offences instituted against him by the Federal Government.
The DSS on August 3, 2019 arrested Sowore for calling for a revolution through a protest scheduled to hold on August 5.
This is the first time Sowore will appear in court and any public place since he was arrested.
