Ralf Rangnick open to becoming Manchester United’s permanent manager

Manchester United’s new interim manager Ralf Rangnick has declared his interest in taking the role permanently at the end of the season.

This week the German was appointed for an initial six months while United continue their search for a long-term manager, but he has now expressed his desire to possibly remain in the position beyond that.

“I am fully aware they might be looking for a new manager, [and] if they then speak with me about that, we will see,” he said at a press conference to mark his unveiling at Old Trafford on Friday morning.

“Maybe if they ask my opinion and everything goes well I might make the same recommendation that I did at RB Leipzig twice, that it might be a good idea to keep working with me for one year, but it is all hypothetical.”

“The people with whom I have spoken have been very clear we are speaking of a six-month role as manager. We have never spoken about what will happen in the summer. For me, now it is about winning the next games and this is the major focus.”

Rangnick admitted he had turned down a similar short-term role at Chelsea earlier this year but had been tempted by the greater allure of United.

“At the time when Chelsea contacted me in February, we spoke only about the interim manager for four months, without any perspective to work in the long-term together,” he said.

“Here now we are talking about six and a half months, so we only have one-third of the games played in the Premier League and, as you all know, we have agreed on a two-year advisory role afterwards, and in the end, to be honest, when a club like Manchester United contacts you for such a role you cannot possibly turn it down … I’m more than excited to work with the kind of players we have here. It’s a big challenge but I have also worked with other top star players.”

Rangnick has inherited a team who have won only twice in their previous nine Premier League games to leave them 12 points behind the leaders Chelsea and three points outside of the top four.

He was in the stands at Old Trafford on Thursday night for United’s chaotic 3-2 victory over Arsenal and will take charge for the first time this Sunday for the visit of Crystal Palace.

“It’s obvious the squad has talent and experience. The challenge is to bring more balance into the team. Even yesterday we needed three goals to win the game. It’s almost two goals on average conceded per game and this is too much. Yesterday’s game was exciting for the fans but as the coach, they are not the games you need every day. For me, it is to minimize the coincidence factor and have control of the game.”

Rangnick is renowned for his intense high-pressing style, which has prompted obvious questions about how he plans to use 36-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, who is United’s leading scorer so far this season.

“You always have to adapt your style or your idea of football to the players you have available, not visa versa. Having seen Cristiano yesterday in the second half at the age of 36, [he is] an amazing top professional. At his age, I’ve never seen a player who is still that physically fit. He’s still a player who can easily make the difference … What I saw from Cristiano yesterday, he is more than willing to do that, to put his input into the team.”

Rangwick said he had had a long conversation on the phone with his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend and had unsuccessfully tried to convince Michael Carrick, who had taken charge of the team for the last three games, to stay at the club as one of his assistants.

“I am more than happy to work with the current coaching staff because I need their expertise on the current squad.”

“I will try to find a few people who can join us in the next one or two weeks but, because of Brexit regulations, it is not that easy. Many of my former colleagues are in long-term contracts with big clubs so are not available right now.”