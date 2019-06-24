Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attended a church service on Sunday at the RCCG Regional Parish in New York, United States, where he gave a sermon and also prayed fervently for Nigeria.
On the same day, he held a Town Hall meeting with Nigerians living in the city.
The Vice President arrived the city early on Sunday to begin a five day visit, that will also take him to Washington D.C to meet US Vice President Mike Pence.
