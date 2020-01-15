<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa joined his Al Nassr teammates on a courtesy visit to Saudi Arabia prince Faisal Bin Bandar Al Saud following their the Saudi Super Cup success.

Musa and his colleagues beat recorded a 5-4 penalty shoot out victory over Al Taawon at the King Abdullah Stadium 5-4 in penalties to be crowned the Super Cup Champions of Saudi.





As they continued to bask on the euphoria of the success of lifting the trophy for the first time, the team decided to visit the Prince who is a fan of the Club and show appreciation for his supports.

It was Musa’s second trophy with the club since moving to the gulf region from Leicester City two years ago.

The club took to their social media handle to share the photos with the caption, “”HRH prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud governor of Riyadh received today the champions of the #SaudiSuperCup.”