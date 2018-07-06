President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday promised to wield the big stick against some unnamed politicians who he alleged are behind the violence rocking parts of the country.

He said such politicians would be fished out and dealt with accordingly.

According to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President spoke at the closing event of the 2018 Army Day celebrations held in Borno State.

The President was reported to have said the disgruntled politicians who have lost out were sponsoring violence in order to get relevance.

Buhari repeated what he told Christian leaders on Thursday, that a solution is being found to the deadly clashes between farmers and herdsmen, and whosoever is found culpable will be brought to justice.

While thanking the armed forces for keeping the country safe, Buhari acknowledged that there were still challenges being faced by the nation

He said, “This does not mean there are no challenges. There are pockets of violence in several states.

“Some deliberately instigated by disgruntled politicians who have lost all arguments and are desperate to cause mayhem as a way of seeking relevance.

“We shall fish them out and punish according to the provisions of the law.”

Making a self-assessment of the administration he has led in the last three years since his election, the President said, “We have worked tirelessly to ensure and preserve the dignity and sanctity of life. When I was sworn in as the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I promised that this administration would tackle the challenges of insecurity, poor economy and fight corruption.

“We are all witnesses to the fact that our once battered economy as a nation has exited recession and is once again vibrant. Our nation is safe again, thanks to the efforts of our security agencies.

“I want to use this opportunity to reassure the world, Nigerians and the families of the remaining kidnapped Chibok girls and Leah Sharebu of the Dapchi School girls that this administration will not relent in our efforts to see that they are all released. “