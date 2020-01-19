Jonathan, who spoke at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Umuopara, Nguru in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, during a service marking the 50th birthday anniversary of a former Chairman of Nigeria Pilgrims Commission, John Kennedy Opara, urged the citizens to keep praying for Nigeria
Olivier Giroud has looked to be on the cusp of completing a move to Inter Milan for over a week now. Reports have suggested the deal was as good as done, with a medical the only thing left to complete.
For many years, week after week, Shaka Momodu opens the sewers, and pours vitriol on President Muhammadu Buhari on the back page of Thisday Newspapers. We ignore him, reasoning that when a mind is diseased, there is hardly much you can do to point such soul to decency. It remains impervious to anything not from the very nether region of hell.
The 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday urged aggrieved members of the party in Imo State not to despair over the nullification of the electoral victory of the PDP 2019 governorship candidate in Imo, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, by the Supreme Court.