



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday welcomed traditional rulers in the country to the “Next Level”, urging them to be prepared to play a crucial role in the prevention and detection of criminal activities in their domains.

The President’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari made the call when he received members of the National Council of Traditional Rulers led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, at State House, Abuja.

The President noted that involving the royal fathers had become necessary in view of the deep knowledge of their localities.

“You know all the families who harbour criminals and you know those who produce respectable individuals. You know the weaknesses of our society.

“We need your support to consolidate our achievements,’’ he said.

President Buhari listed several efforts by his administration to enhance national security while emphasising the need for stability in the country.

“What we need now is your support. No government can serve creditably without your support. We will always count on your support,” he told the traditional rulers.

The President also welcomed the royal fathers to his “second and final term, at the end of which I will, God willing, go to Daura and settle down.”

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of the Council, told President Buhari that the leadership of the council was in the presidential villa to congratulate and felicitate with him over his re-election, on behalf of all the Traditional Rulers in Nigeria.

While urging Nigerians to accept the election result as the will of God, the Sultan assured the president of the traditional rulers’ continued support in the execution of his administration’s laudable projects.

He said the council would particularly support ‘’the government’s cardinal objectives of fighting corruption, containing insecurity, generally sanitizing the governance machinery, entrenching discipline, hard work and peaceful co-existence amongst the citizenry.’’

The Co-Chairman of the Council and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, assured Buhari that their members would work closely with his administration to fight criminal activities.

The Ooni urged the re-elected Nigerian leader to be a president for the whole nation and father to all citizens.