President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with South East governors in Abuja.

In attendance were Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Emeka Ihedioha of Imo, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader representing South East Caucus in National Assembly, Senator Sam Egwu.

Also, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, former Governors Martin Elechi, Ebonyi State, Okwesilieze, Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, Enugu State, Achike Udenwa, Imo, and Ikedi Ohakim, Imo.