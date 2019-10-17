President Buhari receives in audience South East Governors and Selected Leaders from the Zone in State House on 17th Oct 2019 7

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with South East governors in Abuja.

In attendance were Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Emeka Ihedioha of Imo, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader representing South East Caucus in National Assembly, Senator Sam Egwu.

Also, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, former Governors Martin Elechi, Ebonyi State, Okwesilieze, Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, Enugu State, Achike Udenwa, Imo, and Ikedi Ohakim, Imo.

