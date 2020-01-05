<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, received the President-elect of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Muhktar Sissoco Embalo, who came to Nigeria on a “thank you visit” and to express his “good wishes.”

Embalo emerged winner of the recently conducted elections in his country.

Buhari told him of his desire for stability, peace, progress and prosperity in the entire West African sub-region.

He said: “Without stability, there can be no development. We will do whatever it will take to stabilize the sub-region.”

President Buhari commended the out-going President, José Mário Vaz, himself a candidate in the elections for supporting the emergence of Embalo in the second round of balloting “in the interest of peace and stability.”

He said history will remember President Mario Vaz for putting National interest above his own, emphasizing that he cared for peace within the region.

President Buhari expressed his desire for both countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples and reiterated his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in West Africa.

President-elect Embalo, a businessman-turned-politician, was Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau under incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz between 2016 and 2018.

He was a member of the ruling African Party of Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) when he founded the Movement for Democratic Alternative (MADEM-G15) on which platform he won the elections.

He praised President Buhari for his support leading to his emergence as the winner in the elections and expressed his appreciation for the warm and friendly disposition of Nigeria towards him and the people of his country.

He informed Buhari of his selection as the Guest of Honour at the Presidential inauguration coming up next month and for which he received assurances from President Buhari that he will make the best efforts to be present.