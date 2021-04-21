



President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 42nd virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is the first cabinet meeting the president will be presiding over six days after he returned from a 16-day medical check-up in London, the United Kingdom.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, are physically attending the meeting.





Six ministers are also physically attending the meeting. They include Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Justice, Abubakar Malami and Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Others are the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, and Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Other ministers, as well as the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.