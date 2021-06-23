The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting is holding at the State House, Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

The virtual meeting taking place at the conference room of the First Lady’s office has in attendance

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.





Others physically attending the meeting include Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd); Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami.

Other Ministers as well as the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr (Mrs) Folashade Yemi-Esan, are attending the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.