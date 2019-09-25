<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President Muhammadu Buhari has described the failed Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID) deal as a cheat to rub Nigeria of money running into billions of dollars.

He stated this on Tuesday while addressing world leaders at the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States.

President Buhari decried the activities of organised criminal networks which he said were acting with impunity across international borders.

Noting that such crimes present new challenges where only collective action can deliver genuine results, he highlighted the battle against violent extremism, trafficking in people and drugs, corruption among others.

The President said, “The present Nigerian government is facing the challenges of corruption head-on.

“We are giving notice to international criminal groups by the vigorous prosecution of the P&ID scam attempting to cheat Nigeria of billions of dollars.”

The President called on tech companies to live up to their responsibilities and curb the spread of information capable of inciting nations against each other.

“Major tech companies must be alive to their responsibilities. They cannot be allowed to continue to facilitate the spread of religious, racist, xenophobic and false messages capable of inciting whole communities against each other, leading to loss of many lives,” President Buhari told the leaders at the summit.